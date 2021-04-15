Left Menu

Okinawa Autotech inks pact with electric 2-wheelers rental firm Welectric

15-04-2021
Okinawa Autotech on Thursday said it has partnered with electric two-wheelers lease rental firm Welectric to work with companies involved in last-mile delivery operations to help them switch their delivery fleet to electric vehicles.

Welectric already has a fleet of over 150 electric two-wheelers and plans to scale it up to over 2,000 in the next 12 months. With this partnership, it will procure electric scooters from Okinawa, including the latest - Okinawa Dual, a customisable B2B electric two-wheeler, the company said in a statement.

''With the rise of e-commerce and last-mile deliveries fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency, especially amidst rising fuel prices.

''This year, we are expecting a mass transition of two-wheeler users to electric scooters and this partnership is one step ahead in this direction,'' Okinawa Autotech founder and Managing Director Jeetender Sharma said.

Welectric founder and CEO Vikas Jain said Okinawa has done extremely well in the B2C market, offering various models of electric two-wheelers that match their petrol counterparts in pick-up and speed.

''With this partnership, corporates would now be able to get comprehensive lease rental solutions on the entire range of Okinawa Electric 2Ws.

''This will make it easier for them to not just procure brand new electric 2Ws on an OPEX model, but also get convenient after-sales services like doorstep maintenance, warranty, insurance claim support and refurbishment or upgrade options,'' Jain added.

Okinawa said it will train the technicians and engineers of Welectric for maintenance of their product.

The company has currently six electric scooters in its portfolio in the price range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.14 lakh, including Li-ion Slow-Speed and Li-ion High-Speed scooters, with an average commuting range of 65 to 140km/charge.

