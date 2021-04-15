Left Menu

HMSI sets up separate biz vertical to spearhead exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:24 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has set up an overseas business vertical to spearhead its exports from the country.

The new vertical would harness the strength of over 100 associates across different functions to make the company a global hub for two-wheeler exports, HMSI said in a statement.

Based out of company's Manesar facility, the new Overseas Business Expansion vertical strategically integrates SEDBQ (sales, engineering, development, purchasing and quality) functions under one roof to create a globally optimal operating system, it added.

The vertical shall unlock new synergy by integrating the company's export-import sales function with quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics, the two-wheeler major noted.

''With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its number one position in Honda's global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of 'Make in India, for India and the world' in the BS-VI era,'' HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

With this major organisational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from parent firm Honda, he added.

HMSI started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa. In 2015, its cumulative exports crossed the 10 lakh-mark. Backed by fast product portfolio expansion and additional overseas allocation by Honda Motor Co (Japan), HMSI now exports to 35 diverse markets across Europe, Central and Latin America, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan and SAARC nations.

Currently, Honda's portfolio of 19 two-wheeler export models fulfils country specific homologation and regulatory requirements including the most stringent Euro 5 norms. Moreover, the company expects its recently unveiled mid-sized motorcycles to further expand its presence in the overseas markets.

