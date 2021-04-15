Left Menu

Pay package looms large as Orcel takes helm at UniCredit

In 2020 he further cut his pay by 25% due to the pandemic, waiving also a 2.4 million euro bonus. Investors accounting for 60% of the bank's ordinary share capital are represented at the general meeting, the bank said, so a 55% rate would mean just a third of UniCredit's overall capital supports Orcel's pay package.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:02 IST
Pay package looms large as Orcel takes helm at UniCredit

Andrea Orcel will fulfil his dream of becoming a bank boss on Thursday when UniCredit investors back the veteran dealmaker as chief executive, but disquiet over his pay, among the highest for a banker in Europe, means his tenure begins on the defensive. Orcel only narrowly defeated a shareholder revolt over the terms and size of his up to 7.5 million euro ($9 million)remuneration package, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on its website late on Wednesday.

UniCredit declined to comment. The package, which is double the pay of former CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, had drawn criticism from leading shareholder advisory firms which had recommended a "no" vote. They were particularly unhappy that the share bonus for the first year was not linked to performance and cannot be recouped in case of misconduct.

Results of the shareholder vote are expected later on Thursday after the bank holds its annual general meeting. Votes gathered by a proxy holder, however, showed that the remuneration policy passed with 55% of votes, according to la Repubblica. That is just above the 50% plus one vote needed for the proposal to go through and compares with a 96% approval rate last year and the 87% investor backing for the remuneration policy Mustier adopted after he arrived in 2016.

The French banker, who steered UniCredit through a tough restructuring, had cut his fixed pay by 40% to 1.2 million euros, waived his yearly bonuses through 2019 and pledged to leave without a severance cheque when the time came. In 2020 he further cut his pay by 25% due to the pandemic, waiving also a 2.4 million euro bonus.

Investors accounting for 60% of the bank's ordinary share capital are represented at the general meeting, the bank said, so a 55% rate would mean just a third of UniCredit's overall capital supports Orcel's pay package. Two top 30 UniCredit investors had told Reuters they would vote against.

The slate of directors put forward by the outgoing board, comprising Orcel as CEO and former Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan as president, got around 80% of votes, la Repubblica said. In taking the job at UniCredit, Orcel is relinquishing more than 25 million euros in deferred pay from former employer UBS, whose investment banking arm he led until 2018.

UniCredit has said it will not compensate him in any way for that loss, after a row over pay prompted Spanish bank Santander to withdraw its offer to make Orcel its CEO back in 2019, leaving the Italian banker out of a job. Orcel is suing Santander for 112 million euros. A public hearing in the dispute is scheduled in Madrid on May 19.

($1 = 0.8345 euros) (Additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Andrea Mandala; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: BSEH Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education HBSE has cancelled exams of Class 10 and postponed exams of Class 12. In a video message, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said The kind of decision CBSE h...

IAF commanders begin 3-day conference; review country's security scenario

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Thursday began a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing India, including along the Line of Actual Control, on the opening day of a three-day conference.The bi-annual commanders confe...

EU top court backs bloc in ban on electric pulse fishing

The European Unions highest court on Thursday backed the blocs decision to ban as of July the practice of using electric shocks to stun fish before scooping them up in nets.The European Court of Justice dismissed a Dutch challenge arguing t...

Amid COVID surge, Delhi Police chief asks personnel to take precautions, maintain social distancing

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to take adequate precautions, maintain social distancing and wear N-95 or 3-ply surgical masks to protect themselves. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021