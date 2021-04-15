Flipkart to acquire online travel tech platform Cleartrip

Left Menu

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:33 IST
Cleartrip will continue to operate as a separate brand and retain all employees.. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced the proposed acquisition of Cleartrip, a leading online travel technology company. Flipkart will acquire 100 per cent of Cleartrip's shareholding as the company further enhances its investments to strengthen its digital commerce offerings for customers.

Cleartrip will continue to operate as a separate brand, retaining all employees while working closely with Flipkart to further develop technology solutions to make travel simple for customers. "Cleartrip is synonymous with travel for many customers, and as we diversify and look at new areas of growth, this investment will help strengthen our wide range of offerings for customers," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group.

"We welcome the Cleartrip team with their deep industry knowledge and technology capabilities to the Flipkart Group and look forward to providing deeper value and travel experiences for customers together," he said in a statement. Stuart Crighton, CEO and co-founder of Cleartrip, said the platform has been a pioneer in capitalising on technology to simplify the travel experience for our customers.

"This product-driven focus has enabled us to become the preferred travel partner of choice for consumers in a wide range of markets in the region. We are delighted to be part of the Flipkart family and are excited about the positive impact this collaboration can have for our customers and the travel industry in general." The deal closing will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals. (ANI)

