BlackRock quarterly profit jumps 16%Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:52 IST
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 16% jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped.
The company's net income rose to $1.2 billion, or $7.77 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $1.03 billion, or $6.60 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of $7.64, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
