NGT prepones 2021 summer vacation due to exponential surge in COVID-19

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday preponed its summer vacation for 2021 in the light of exponential surge in COVID-19 cases.

An office order issued by the NGT authorities said that the earlier notified summer vacation from June 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021 stands cancelled and shall be working for the tribunal. In lieu of the same, the period from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2021 (both days inclusive ) shall be observed as summer vacation for all the benches, it said.

''In the light of the sudden and exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, the competent authority has pleased to modify the calendar with respect to summer vacations to be observed by all the benches of the National Green Tribunal.

''The Registry shall, however, remain functional during this period. All the concerned are also intimated that all the matters scheduled to be listed from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2021, of NGT Principal bench and all zonal benches stand adjourned/rescheduled,'' the office order said.

During this period, e-filing of cases shall be operational and urgent matters may be taken up for hearing as per the decision of the competent authority upon evaluation of the reasons for urgency narrated by the parties, the office order said.

''It is further informed that request for the change of the date of the matter, if required, can be made by the parties/counsel at least three days in advance, by sending email after obtaining consent/objection of the opposite party in writing as per the proforma for seeking adjournment, which shall be considered by the competent authority,'' it said.

Last year, the NGT had announced the cancellation of its summer vacation for 2020 to make up for its working days losses due to the country's lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)