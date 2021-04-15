Left Menu

IDBI Bank appoints Jyothi Biju Nair as new company secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:15 IST
IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has appointed the company's deputy general manager Jyothi Biju Nair as the new company secretary with effect from April 16.

''The board of directors of the bank has, at its meeting held on April 15, 2021, approved the appointment of Jyothi Biju Nair, deputy general manager as company secretary and key managerial personnel of IDBI Bank with effect from April 16, 2021, in place of Pawan Agrawal, CS,'' IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Agrawal would be joining Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as company secretary with effect from April 16, 2021, it said.

LIC is the promoter of IDBI Bank.

Nair is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

She has more than 17 years of experience in the board and secretarial department of IDBI Bank Limited, the lender said.

IDBI Bank stock closed at Rs 35.85 apiece on the BSE, down 3.24 per cent.

