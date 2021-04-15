Left Menu

Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management (MOPWM) has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:20 IST
Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD
Ashish Shanker, the new Managing Director of MOPWM. Image Credit: ANI

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management (MOPWM) has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director. The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir Kothari as Associate Director.

"We are delighted to have Shanker as the leader at the helm of our wealth management business and wish him the very best in scaling the assets under management (AUMs) of MOPWM to Rs 1 lakh crore for the next five years," said Motilal Oswal's Chief Executive Officer Motilal Oswal. "This is a continuation of our tradition to provide long growth pathways to our homegrown talent, and we wish to continue to pursue this path in the coming years," he added.

The elevation will strengthen the team of MOPWM and provide strong leadership and renewed vision, said the company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against Mamata in Cooch Behar for 'instigating' people to gherao central forces

An FIR has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a police station here, alleging that she instigated voters to gherao central forces and that, in turn, led to the incident of firing in Sitalkuchi and the subseque...

At least one killed in anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

At least one person was killed by security forces on Thursday during protests against United Nations peacekeepers in Oicha, a town in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the towns mayor said. Residents in towns in Congos e...

Maha: Bodies of drowning victims recovered from Mumbra creek

Bodies of three minor boys, who allegedly drowned in a creek of Maharashtras Thane district, were fished out by a search team on Thursday, an official said.A team of local police, fire men and personnel from the regional disaster management...

Russia says U.S. actions contradict Biden's stated desire to normalise relations

Russias foreign ministry said on Thursday that new U.S. sanctions contradicted U.S. President Joe Bidens stated desire to normlalise relations with Moscow, something he told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this week.U.S. Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021