Left Menu

ETMONEY Leads Industry in Innovation; Becomes First in the country to launch Aadhaar based SIP payments

But with more than 100 Cr bank accounts linked to Aadhaar and the simplicity of OTP verification, this new feature can now make online investments accessible to a larger section of society.ETMONEYs latest innovation is a step forward in its vision to make India financially stronger.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:37 IST
ETMONEY Leads Industry in Innovation; Becomes First in the country to launch Aadhaar based SIP payments

New Delhi, April 15, 2021: In line with its promise to make investments more seamless and accessible to the widest section of Indian society, India’s favorite investment app, ETMONEY has launched the country’s first Aadhaar-based SIP payments feature. With this, anyone can now start a SIP online and set up automatic payments using a simple Aadhaar based OTP verification.

In a country like India, digital banking services including net banking have a limited reach and face obstructions like failed login attempts and the hassle of remembering passwords. Because of this setting up automated SIP payment instructions, popularly known as payment mandates, has a limited success rate. But with more than 100 Cr bank accounts linked to Aadhaar and the simplicity of OTP verification, this new feature can now make online investments accessible to a larger section of society.

ETMONEY’s latest innovation is a step forward in its vision to make India financially stronger. And this Aadhaar-linked SIP payment mandate will enable more Indians to invest regularly via SIPs, promoting better financial discipline amongst the masses.

Speaking on the latest Aadhaar-based SIP set up, Founder-CEO Mukesh Kalra said, SIPs work best for investors who automate the payment towards their monthly investments. And we want to help all those Indians who find using their bank's internet banking cumbersome by providing them an option to set up their SIP mandates easily through their Aadhaar linked bank accounts. We are confident this will go a long way in taking online investments to that section of Indian society who is still not a part of digital banking services.” About ETMONEY ETMONEY is India’s largest app for financial services that is simplifying the financial journey of new-age Indians. Consumers use ETMONEY to invest in zero-commission direct mutual funds for free, save for their retirement with NPS, protect their families with unique Insurance solutions & use ETMONEY Credit Card to take instant loans at low cost. Growing at 350% yearly, combined with multiple innovative solutions, it has grown to 8Mn users from more than 1300+ Indian cities and is driving more than $500Mn of non-payment annual transaction volume on its platform.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for 'malign' actions

The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other malign acts. The measures blacklisted Russian companies, expelled ...

Karnataka Minister warns private hospitals of strict action if they do not reserve beds for COVID patients

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday warned of strict action against private hospitals if they do not follow its instructions on reserving 50 per cent of the beds for Covid patients.Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instruct...

NITI Aayog to finalise names of 2 public sector banks for privatisation soon

Government think-tank NITI Aayog, in consultation with the Finance Ministry, has started deliberations to finalise the names of two public sector banks that will be privatised in the current fiscal as part of the disinvestment process.NITI ...

HC seeks AAP govt's reply on contempt plea for not complying with order on online path labs

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the AAP government on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for not adhering to the earlier direction to take action against online health service aggregators which are opera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021