Ashok Leyland incorporates new unit for freight biz
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it along with Hinduja Leyland Finance has incorporated a company to take care of the freight mobility business. The company and its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd have jointly incorporated a firm in the name of Gro Digital Platforms Limited on April 14, 2021, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:11 IST
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it along with Hinduja Leyland Finance has incorporated a company to take care of the freight mobility business. The company and its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd have jointly incorporated a firm in the name of 'Gro Digital Platforms Limited' on April 14, 2021, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. '''Gro Digital Platforms Ltd (GDPL) is incorporated to carry on the business of freight mobility and associated services relating to fleet-owners,'' it added. The firm, with its registered office in Chennai, is yet to commence operations, Ashok Leyland added.
