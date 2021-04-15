Left Menu

Set of reforms for MSME sector in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:41 IST
Set of reforms for MSME sector in Punjab

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has unleashed a set of reforms to further reduce regulatory burden on MSMEs through rationalisation and digitalisation, aiming to enable entrepreneurs to focus on expanding their operations amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The reforms on building flexibility and reducing oversight in the labour rules, and pursuing a data driven assessment of service delivery delays are all centered around making entrepreneurship easier in Punjab, said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in an official statement here.

He underlined his government's commitment to reduce time, risk, and cost associated with compliance significantly, freeing up entrepreneurs to focus on growth.

The chief minister said with these reforms, commitments had been set for future changes, including rationalising trade license with Shops and Establishments Act and removing imprisonment terms from 100 low risk provisions in non-labour related rules.

Besides, he announced that the number of labour registers will be reduced, requiring an entrepreneur to maintain from 60 to less than 14, and flexibility enhanced in hiring women employees.

Discretionary powers of inspectors are being removed with regard to deductions related to absence or leave. These changes will be incorporated in the new state rules, he said.

To ensure timely delivery of key licenses and permits, the government has begun a monthly data driven assessment mechanism under the Chief Secretary to make sure not a single license or permit is delayed beyond the stipulated period.

It is also proposed to reduce the number of pre-commissioning licenses and NOCs to start a business by at least 20 per cent, so the government never inhibits an entrepreneur to start a new shop or factory, with the possibility of doing this entirely online being explored, as per the statement.

In addition, changes will be made in Land Use for starting new business and mechanisms will be developed for timely and hassle-free water, electricity and sewage connections.

''These reforms are the start of a journey, and we hope to make Punjab a lighthouse state for MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) growth support,” he said, adding, “We have listened to entrepreneurs on the ground and we will continue to reduce the compliance burden to start, operate, and grow a business.” He stated Punjab offers one of the best ecosystems for entrepreneurs to thrive.

Under his government, Punjab has emerged as a hub for its unique business-friendly ecosystem that promotes entrepreneurship and attracts entrepreneurs from all the corners of the world. The evidence of the same is the receipt of investment of about Rs 80,000 crore with proposed employment of 3 lakh individuals, in the last 4 years, he said.

Notably, Punjab has a strong industrial base of over 2 lakh MSMEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pulp and paper group UPM raises profit outlook for 2021

Finnish forestry group UPM on Thursday raised its full-year outlook, saying it now expected to make a comparable operating profit helped partly by a faster rise than expected in pulp prices. It said in a statement it now expected its compar...

Tennis-ITF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 14

The International Tennis Federation ITF on Thursday said the qualification period for this years Tokyo Olympics would be extended by a week until June 14 to accommodate the postponement of the French Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The F...

European Parliament committees back EU-UK trade deal

The European Parliaments two committees overseeing relations with Britain voted overwhelmingly in favour of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement on Thursday, clearing the path to final ratification of the deal. The foreign affairs and ...

Green and cheap? Doubts dog Lebanon's first electric car

By Timour Azhari BEIRUT, April 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lebanon is launching its first electric car - billed as cheap and green - but sceptics say subsidised power will count for little in a flat economy reliant on fossil fuels.Desig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021