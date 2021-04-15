Left Menu

Telecom market down to 3 pvt players, one operator increasingly becoming a question mark: Sunil Mittal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:58 IST
Telecom market down to 3 pvt players, one operator increasingly becoming a question mark: Sunil Mittal

Airtel has weathered three-four big crises, including disruptions caused by the 2016 launch of Jio, and has emerged in a healthy shape gaining on several counts in a market that ''is down to three private sector operators'' where one player ''is becoming increasingly a question mark'', Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Thursday.

Mittal also said India will be a force in the next 5-10 years as a major economy, building its success on industrial upliftment, digital upliftment and self-reliance.

Speaking at the Amazon Smbhav event, Mittal asserted that Airtel had demonstrated that it is a company which will thrive even in crisis. Airtel has emerged stronger from three-four big crises and has arrived in a very healthy shape, he said.

''...and of course last, the recent one 2016 the launch of Jio, as one of the most powerful competitors in Indian space, free service for a year, subsidised service for another year, predatory pricing, subsidised phones, all sorts of things, and there is no surprise that 9 of the 12 operators packed up, went bankrupt, merged with us or with each other,'' Mittal said.

Without taking names, he went on to add: ''And today we are down to three private sector operators, in which very clearly one operator is becoming increasingly a question mark. So for a country of our size... 1.3 billion people, we are nearly down to 2.5 operators...and the last test we have passed again very well.'' Airtel rode the storm and increased its market share, improved brand loyalty, brand index and is onboarding more customers than competition in the last 8-9 months. ''We have added new lines of businesses, we have accelerated our Fibre to Home, many many hundreds of thousands of new homes are being connected every month. Data centres business has come through. ''Our enterprise business is now clearly the leading edge business in marketplace. The DTH business has taken a lead over Dish which used to be largest DTH operator in market place,'' Mittal said. Airtel Payments Bank, the group's ''newest baby'', is making inroads in rural areas and tier 2-3 cities, he said. India presents a great opportunity for businesses, given its vast base of consumers using more and more products, services and data, and its young population is adding momentum to the GDP and consumption story, he noted. India is attracting massive FDI and ''is the place to be'', Mittal observed. ''Based on that data and smartphones in their hands, using services like Amazon, Google, Facebook and several other tech based services coming through, whether shared economy services like Uber, Ola, or seeking delivery from restaurants...everything is fast moving to digital platform... ''...these young people who are coming in hordes in mainstream are adding momentum to our GDP and consumption story,'' he said. India is also benefiting from ''some tailwinds because China is suddenly is not the flavour of the decade'', Mittal noted. ''Most people are shifting their business from China to India which would mean more manufacturing coming here, more development coming here, more innovation coming here and in next 5-10 years it is my belief that India will be a major economy, where we will have had industrial upliftment, digital upliftment and importantly more of self-reliant and stronger India in the hands of Indians,'' Mittal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pulp and paper group UPM raises profit outlook for 2021

Finnish forestry group UPM on Thursday raised its full-year outlook, saying it now expected to make a comparable operating profit helped partly by a faster rise than expected in pulp prices. It said in a statement it now expected its compar...

Tennis-ITF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 14

The International Tennis Federation ITF on Thursday said the qualification period for this years Tokyo Olympics would be extended by a week until June 14 to accommodate the postponement of the French Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The F...

European Parliament committees back EU-UK trade deal

The European Parliaments two committees overseeing relations with Britain voted overwhelmingly in favour of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement on Thursday, clearing the path to final ratification of the deal. The foreign affairs and ...

Green and cheap? Doubts dog Lebanon's first electric car

By Timour Azhari BEIRUT, April 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lebanon is launching its first electric car - billed as cheap and green - but sceptics say subsidised power will count for little in a flat economy reliant on fossil fuels.Desig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021