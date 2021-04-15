Left Menu

Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:03 IST
Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM

The Indo-Pacific region has become the epicentre of strategic competition and like-minded nations need to act more consistently and cohesively to protect their shared interests in the face of multiple challenges, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

In an address at the Raisina Dialogue, he also said liberal rules and norms are under assault and a polarisation is taking place between authoritarian regimes and liberal democracies.

The Australian prime minister also talked about India's increasingly active role in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific and said both countries are looking at boosting cooperation in a plethora of sectors like trade and commerce, science and technology, cyber security and in the maritime domain.

''In India I know we have a friend who will help build our region,'' he said.

Morrison said the coronavirus pandemic has provided a fresh perspective in creating new opportunities to build a durable strategic balance in the Indo-pacific region.

Without mentioning any country, he also referred to the growing tensions over territorial claims and the unprecedented pace of military modernisation in the region.

''Democratic sovereign nations are being threatened and coerced by foreign interference. Cyber attacks are becoming more sophisticated, including from state-sponsored actors,'' Morrison said at the virtual conference.

''Economic coercion is being employed as a tool of statecraft. Liberal rules and norms are under assault and there is a great polarisation that our world is at risk of moving towards,'' he added.

Morrison said a polarisation is taking place between authoritarian regimes and liberal democracies, adding that a liberal democracy and a liberal set of values underpin the global order that has delivered so much to the world.

He said like-minded nations need to act more consistently and cohesively in protecting their shared interests.

''The Indo-Pacific is the region that will shape our prosperity, our security and our destiny, individually and collectively,'' Morrison said.

''The Indo-Pacific is the epicentre of strategic competition,'' he added.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers.

India, the US, Australia and Japan have vowed to work collectively under the framework Quad or Quadrilateral coalition towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

In his address, Morrison also referred to the comprehensive strategic partnership forged between India and Australia in June last year and said it was a reflection of the shared values and interests of the two countries.

He said India is building economic capability, promoting maritime security and advocating regional cooperation, and Australia welcomed New Delhi's leadership.

The Australian prime minister also made a mention of the virtual summit of the Quad leaders last month, calling it a historic meeting.

He said the four Quad member countries are focussed on an inclusive agenda for the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad comprises India, Australia, the US and Japan.

Speaking at a separate session at the Raisina Dialogue, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan will take a greater leadership role in ensuring a free-and-fair order on economic and security fronts.

He also mentioned the Quad leaders' summit, saying they expressed commitment to deepen cooperation in a range of areas such as infrastructure development, cyber security, climate change and maritime security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian architects win competition for restoring Al-Nouri Mosque complex

An international jury today announced that an entry by eight Egyptian architects won the international competition for the reconstruction of the historic Al-Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul, Iraq, a major component of UNESCOs ambitious project...

Royals beat Capitals by three wickets

Chris Morris produced a timely 36-run unbeaten knock as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their Indian Premier League IPL match here on Thursday. Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets upfront to rattle DC after RR ele...

HC asks Delhi govt to reply to plea against illegal collection of COVID-19 samples

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to file a reply on a plea seeking initiation of contempt action against authorities for not adhering to the earlier direction to take action against unauthorised online health serv...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler c Pant b Woakes 2 Manan Vohra c Rabada b Woakes 9 Sanju Samson c Dhawan b Rabada 4 Shivam Dube c Dhawan b Avesh Khan 2 David Miller c Yadav b Avesh Khan 62 Riyan Parag c Dhawan b Avesh Khan 2 Rahul Tewatia c Yad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021