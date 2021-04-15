Left Menu

E-commerce bound to grow, modern retail channels to bounce back in small format: HUL CMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:11 IST
E-commerce bound to grow, modern retail channels to bounce back in small format: HUL CMD

The Indian e-commerce sector is bound to grow even after the pandemic and the modern retail formats will bounce back but only through small-format stores and not big hypermarkets, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said on Thursday.

The e-commerce sector would grow not only due to the sheer convenience it offers but also for the assortment it provides, Mehta said in a virtual panel discussion at the Amazon Smbhav event.

The pandemic has accelerated the technology adoption for the Indian retail sector, he noted, adding that the general Kirana stores (neighbourhood stores) would be more digitised in the next few years.

''Traditional Indian shopping, which is like an expedition. It is something which people go out not just for buying, but for the whole joy of experiencing. So that's bound to come down,'' said Mehta. Modern shopping centres like big malls took a beating because many of them were closed during the lockdown.

''But going forward, e-commerce is bound to grow for the sheer of convenience that it offers, the assortment it offers. Modern trade will bounce back, but I believe it will be more the small-format stores, not the hypermarkets,'' he said.

According to Mehta, during the pandemic two channels stood out -- e-commerce and general trade (kirana stores). It was actually a ''renaissance of humble grocer'' because of their proximity, he said.

India has over 10 million general trade (GT) stores and this is going to remain a dominant channel even 10 years from now, Mehta asserted.

''... but it will be not as large as perhaps it is today, but it is going to be a very different GT, it will be connected soon. It will be stores where technology has come and it will be stores where modern science of retailing has come as well. ''So that's the kind of changes which I see happening in the next few years. And a lot of that has been accelerated thanks to the pandemic,'' he added.

Mehta further said the pandemic has also changed consumer behaviour.

''If we look at it from a length of consumer behaviour, I think we have seen different aspects of behaviours over the last one year. When the pandemic started, it was all about cocooning people you were worried about...there was also the hard lockdown. Then there was the fetish for cleaning, disinfecting,'' he said.

Then it was about immunity-strengthening products.

''Of course, there was also the environment which resulted in a certain kind of behaviour, because people were locked up and so it became e- everything, from entertainment to education to shopping,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian architects win competition for restoring Al-Nouri Mosque complex

An international jury today announced that an entry by eight Egyptian architects won the international competition for the reconstruction of the historic Al-Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul, Iraq, a major component of UNESCOs ambitious project...

Royals beat Capitals by three wickets

Chris Morris produced a timely 36-run unbeaten knock as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their Indian Premier League IPL match here on Thursday. Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets upfront to rattle DC after RR ele...

HC asks Delhi govt to reply to plea against illegal collection of COVID-19 samples

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to file a reply on a plea seeking initiation of contempt action against authorities for not adhering to the earlier direction to take action against unauthorised online health serv...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler c Pant b Woakes 2 Manan Vohra c Rabada b Woakes 9 Sanju Samson c Dhawan b Rabada 4 Shivam Dube c Dhawan b Avesh Khan 2 David Miller c Yadav b Avesh Khan 62 Riyan Parag c Dhawan b Avesh Khan 2 Rahul Tewatia c Yad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021