Fuel delivery platform Fuel Buddy raises Rs 12.5 cr from investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:27 IST
New Delhi: S K Narvar promoted Fuel Buddy on Thursday announced raising of Rs 12.5 crores from investors including the Jaipuria Family Office.

Established in 2016, Fuel Buddy is a pioneer in the fuel delivery industry in India. ''It is a tech enabled platform which provides on-demand fuel delivery along with value added services. The service offers a safe and secure experience, accurate quantity and pure fuel at prevailing market prices ensuring customer convenience,'' the company said in a statement. Fuel Buddy also offers complete supply chain solutions using technology, and cloud computing thereby enabling customers to use advanced analytics to control and monitor data, it said. * * * * Home Credit partners with SEWA Bharat to restore livelihoods of nano entrepreneurs * Home Credit India on Thursday said it has partnered with SEWA Bharat to launch a livelihood project for nano entrepreneurs, who start their venture with very less capital. In line with Home Credit's bandwagon to drive financial inclusion and financial literacy in the country and enable entrepreneurship, the project aims to help the nano-entrepreneurs who are unable to resume work due to loss of capital, the company said in a statement.

The project is in line with government's agenda of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local aims to equip and empower over 500 artisans from Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, it said. These nano entrepreneurs come from marginalized backgrounds and work as artisans, rural weavers, shoemakers; Papad makers, lac product makers, Tie and Dye producers, garment and embellishment manufacturers, necklaces, rakhis, food products, it added.

