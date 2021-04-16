Left Menu

Make in India success story: With patented technology, WeHear gives new life to 65 million people with hearing issues

WeHear OX, WeHear launched India's first bone conduction open ear wireless earphones in the market along with the state of the art "Hearing care ecosystem".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:33 IST
Make in India success story: With patented technology, WeHear gives new life to 65 million people with hearing issues
WeHear: World's first hearing care ecosystem. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): WeHear OX, WeHear launched India's first bone conduction open ear wireless earphones in the market along with the state of the art "Hearing care ecosystem". The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the basaltic wave of health-care products in the market. This initiative brought a revolution in the headphones industry as it came as a ray of hope for people suffering from hearing issues. Market shifts have been rapid which persuaded Kanishka Patel, Founder and CEO of WeHear to come up with the much needed solution in the audio-gadget industry.

Their latest product WeHear OX is now available at Flipkart, Amazon and WeHear's official website. The release of WeHear OX solves a lot of consumer's problems in the market. The bone conduction technology delivers sound to inner-ear through cheekbones which keeps your ears open to catch ambient sounds. Kanishka and Siddharth, Co-founders of WeHear, got to know about a hearing loss condition happening due to earphones through a blog.

"We visited a school for the hearing impaired and experienced that a 10 year old child with completely damaged eardrums could sense the vibrations. This is how our first product served the hearing aid solutions for people suffering from hearing loss. This motivated us to come up with more solutions like this," said Siddharth. "The bone conduction headphones industry is not completely unexplored, yet new in India. It was a challenge to come up with something which meets the exact demands of consumers and differentiates us from our global competitors as well. WeHear products are designed and manufactured in India. We have an in-house design and product team along with the facilities to do research and development on products in an advanced fabrication lab," said Kanishka Patel.

Along with the bone conduction earphones, WeHear also aired the 'WeHear OX App' to support the advantages of gadgets for users and incorporate the better user experience. The app features a control centre; personalized experience for users; personal hearing intelligence (PHI) - a patented algorithm which analyzes a user's hearing patterns, data assessment and gives personalised suggestions. App's other features include, inbuilt translator which covers 72 languages including regional and international languages; hearing aid mode for the people suffering from hearing loss and AIHM. Kanishka Patel further added, "Especially in the times of pandemic when the significance of health-friendly gadgets were realized all over the world. WeHear OX has a user-friendly, comfortable and light-weight wraparound design with the Titanium for maximum flexibility."

It's open-ear technology catches every sensitive sound, without directly harming years. "I live in Singapore, and my father is conditioned with hearing-loss. I purchased the WeHear OX for my father last week only, and now I am able to easily talk to him over video call. It's open-ear bone-conduction technology has been working great for him," said a user Arif. Government of India and state government of Gujarat has invested seed funds in WeHear. The brand has been recognized with several acknowledgements lately. It was reviewed and praised by President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in year 2019 and was awarded as "Fellow startup of the year 2019" by Mr. Anurag Thakur (MoS Finance). Marking its presence as a startup, WeHear was also awarded "GUSEC Si3 award of year 2018" by Suresh Prabhu (Minister of Industries, Loksabha).

So far the brand has been getting quality market response from users in AB testing. "In this world of headphones, it's very innovative of these people to bring up a technology that protects the ears. As a Doctor, I know how important this technology is. I have seen students who are in their 20s presenting to the OPD with mild to moderate sensorineural deafness due to prolonged usage of routine earphones and headphones. These bone conduction earphones are very well made and designed to give you a wonderful experience without compromising the quality of sound. This is the future," said a customer, Dr Aarjav Shah, a healthcare professional. WeHear Hearing Solutions, is India's first bone conduction earphones manufacturer. We work with several B2B projects for hearing solutions in Defence applications, Audio solutions for industries, and some other segments. Our latest product, WeHear OX, promises design, comfort, health and high quality sound. We aim to be the pioneer of the hearing care community and provide ear-health friendly hearing solutions powered by our technologies. Our products are designed not only to play a significant role in the headphones market, but also in people's lives as a hearing aid solution.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two people arrested with narcotics in J-K

Two men were arrested with narcotics in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.A police team on routine patrolling at Thanamandi Shahdra road stopped a car for checking. Upon searching the vehicle, around 10 grams of ...

Plea in SC to give COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years beacuse of a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases across the country. The plea filed by advocate Ra...

Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is un...

S.Korea's Moon replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat

In a sweeping reshuffle, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced the prime minister and six other cabinet members in a bid to revive his party, after devastating local election defeats, and his policy agenda.Moon named Kim Boo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021