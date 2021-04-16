Left Menu

No state has asked to stop train services: Railway Board chairman

No state has asked the railways to stop any train service yet, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said on Friday, adding that wherever the states have raised concerns about containment zones, passengers have undergone random tests and checks at the destinations.Addressing a press conference, Sharma said the railways has highlighted that all protocols are being followed by the states on the IRCTCs e ticketing website, advising passengers if they need to undergo an RT-PCR test or carry COVID-negative certificates while travelling to certain areas.As of now, no state government has asked us to stop trains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:28 IST
No state has asked to stop train services: Railway Board chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

No state has asked the railways to stop any train service yet, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said on Friday, adding that wherever the states have raised concerns about containment zones, passengers have undergone random tests and checks at the destinations.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said the railways has highlighted that all protocols are being followed by the states on the IRCTC's e-ticketing website, advising passengers if they need to undergo an RT-PCR test or carry COVID-negative certificates while traveling to certain areas.

''As of now, no state government has asked us to stop trains. However, whenever there are concerns, the state governments have discussed the issues with us and where there are containment zones, they are doing random tests and checks. The railways have all these details on the e-ticketing website and passengers are provided information on whether they have to undergo tests or carry a COVID-negative certificate on arrival,'' he said.

Sharma also said the railways are doing a thermal screening of the passengers and has also notified the fine amounts for not following COVID protocols.

He ruled out running Shramik Special trains and said trains will be run wherever there are demand and requirements.

Sharma also said the price of platform tickets has been increased at several stations to discourage crowding.

''We have 4,000 isolation coaches for COVID-19 at different locations across the country. We have received a demand from Nandurbar in Maharashtra for over 100 coaches and 20 isolation coaches have been provided,'' he said when asked about the converted coaches that can act as COVID care centers.

Sharma said the railways are keeping a close watch on all stations in Mumbai, Gujarat, Karnataka and wherever the demand is high, the zonal general managers have been authorized to operate more trains.

''I assure you that there is no dearth of services, the situation is quite normal, particularly in Mumbai, Surat, and Bengaluru,'' he said.

The Indian Railways is currently running 1,490 mail and express trains and 5,397 suburban train services on an average per day. ''We are also running 28 clone trains of highly-patronized trains and 947 passenger trains,'' Sharma said, adding that 70 percent of the train services have been restored.

''To clear the extra rush across the country, the railways are operating 140 additional trains,'' he said.

Sharma said the 140 special trains will make 483 trips in April and May.

Citing the figures of the additional trains operating in several states, he said the Central Railway is operating 85 such services which will complete 284 trips, the Western Railway is operating 28 trains for 152 trips, the Northern Railway is operating 15 special trains for 19 trips, the East Central Railway is operating two special trains for four trips, the North Eastern Railway is operating nine trains for 14 trips and the North Central Railway is operating one train for 10 trips.

Sharma also said trains for high-demand destinations such as Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Manduadih, Prayagraj, Bihar's Patna, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Barauni, Jharkhand's Bokaro, Ranchi, Assam's Guwahati, and West Bengal's Kolkata are also being operated.

The Railway Board chairman said the national transporter has operated 42 trains between Delhi and Mumbai from April 12 to 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus 9R 5G is receiving its first software update in India

The OnePlus 9R, the most affordable smartphone in the newly launched OnePlus 9 series, is receiving its first software update in India.The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings several improvements and bug fixes for the OnePlus 9R. The update imp...

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...

Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces Admissions Open for Its First Academic Session 2021-22

School of Engineering and School of Commerce Management offer innovative and progressive programs designed to cater to new age careers Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Sh...

Harsh Vardhan to hold COVID-19 review meeting with state health ministers on Saturday

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that he will hold a meeting with health ministers of various state governments on Saturday and will hold a virtual meeting with all AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday to discus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021