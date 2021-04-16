Ashok Leyland delivers light bullet proof vehicles to IAF

Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland has strengthened its armoured vehicle platform by delivering light bullet proof vehicles (LBPVs) to the Indian Air Force. The LBPV is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin's common vehicle next gen (CVNG) and has been developed under transfer of technology. However, it is completely indigenied and developed in India.

Each vehicle has got four main characteristics that make it ideal military applications: high off-road mobility in mud, extremely high payload fraction, outstanding ride quality and low occupant-absorbed power and superior protection and combat capability. "This LBPV is another example of our team's capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vipin Sondhi.

"We look forward to more opportunities like this to contribute significantly towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)