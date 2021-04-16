Left Menu

Birla Cellulose wins Innovative & Sustainable Supply Chain Award by UN Global Compact Network India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:46 IST
Birla Cellulose wins Innovative & Sustainable Supply Chain Award by UN Global Compact Network India

MUMBAI, India, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birla Cellulose, part of the Aditya Birla Group and one of the largest global manmade cellulosic fibre (MMCF) producer, has emerged as a winner in the first edition of the 'National Innovative and Sustainable Supply Chain Awards' by UN Global Compact Network India.

The case study presented by the company – Liva Reviva by Birla Cellulose & Fully Traceable Circular Global Fashion Supply Chains – was awarded for innovation in recycled and circular fibre made with pre-consumer fabric waste and end-to-end 'live' supply chain transparency and traceability through its unique blockchain-based platform GreenTrack™.

This case study solves two unique challenges: mounting textile waste which is either incinerated or landfilled due to lack of recycling technologies, and lack of transparency / traceability in the scattered, complex and long fashion supply chains.

Mr Dilip Gaur, Business Director of Birla Cellulose and Managing Director, Grasim Industries, said, ''We are proud to be recognised for our innovative Next Generation solution for upcycling the textile waste, reducing the pressure on virgin materials and establishing transparency in complex fashion value chain. These efforts are aligned to our prioritized UN SDG goals and dedicated to building circular business models which are based on partnerships that add value to stakeholders, people and planet.'' Ms Shabnam Siddiqui, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network India, said, ''The first edition of the awards witnessed outstanding case studies from prestigious organizations with notable contributions to adoption and implementation of innovative and sustainable supply chain practices in their organizations. We congratulate Birla Cellulose for their pioneering work done in accelerating circularity and transparency in the supply chain in a short time, which are high priority UN Sustainable Development Goals.'' Birla Cellulose has achieved a path breaking innovation in manufacturing viscose fibre 'Liva Reviva' using 20% pre-consumer cotton fabric waste following the principles of circular economy. This innovation has the distinction of Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) and portrays Birla Cellulose's commitment to developing NextGen solutions.

Through its pioneering platform GreenTrack™ based on blockchain technology, Birla Cellulose along with their value chain partners tracks material flow real time in the supply chain of fibre, from certified forests to the end consumers. Through simple scan of QR code end-to-end sustainability journey is visible to consumers and helps them make an informed purchase decision.

Since the launch in 2020, multiple global brands have added Liva Reviva to their sourcing basket as they take decisive steps towards circular economy. Our close-knit partnerships across the global value chains helped us to establish 'viable reverse logistics' and created higher value for textile waste for small scale waste recyclers.

Birla Cellulose is prioritizing the increased use of alternate feedstock like textile waste and is committed to accelerate innovations that are aligned with UN SDGs 2030.

Websites : Birla Cellulose (https://www.birlacellulose.com/).

Global Compact Network India (GCNI), (https://www.globalcompact.in/) Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489374/Birla_Cellulose_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Bus with wedding party about to depart, groom dies

A man died hours after he got married in Chandrapur in Maharashtra as her felt dizzy in the bus in which the wedding party was to depart from the brides home, police said on Friday.The marriage took place in Awalgaon on Thursday evening and...

China to build more bio labs amidst questions over Wuhan lab’s role in COVID-19 origin

China has operationalised its new biosecurity law to fortify the legal cover for the establishment and safe operation of more bio labs in the country amidst questions whether the COVID-19 originated from such a laboratory in Wuhan.The novel...

Man stabbed to death by son

A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son over a monetary issue in northwest Delhis Wazirpur area, police said on Friday. Mahendra Pal, a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, was admitted at the Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by his wife Shan...

India notes US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, calls for immediate ceasefire

India has noted the United States decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, and has expressed concerns over the increase in the violence and targeted killings in the war-torn country. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021