Left Menu

Ready to be competence centre for Indian, Russian exporters: Sber

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:18 IST
Ready to be competence centre for Indian, Russian exporters: Sber

Russian bank Sber is ready to become a competence centre for exporters from Russia as well as India, according to a senior official.

PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and has been operating in India for more than 10 years.

Sberbank's Senior Vice-President Vladimir Sitnov said it has been supporting entrepreneurs engaged in foreign economic activity by carrying out settlements in national currencies.

''Sber is ready to become a competence centre for the opening and maintenance of enterprises, in particular, Indian companies in Russia and vice versa. We have a lot of expertise for this and all the necessary tools and products. We plan to help businesses find partners and improve their performance,'' Sitnov said in a statement on Friday.

Sitnov had also attended the third Indian-Russian Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED) meeting, which was held through video conferencing on April 15.

The meeting, which covered issues of effective cooperation between Russia and India in terms of export support, was chaired by Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

According to Sitnov, the pandemic contributed to the development of new cooperation and interaction channels.

One of the new formats is online business missions that Sber conducts so that Russian entrepreneurs can present their products and find reliable partners abroad interested in domestic goods, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Bus with wedding party about to depart, groom dies

A man died hours after he got married in Chandrapur in Maharashtra as her felt dizzy in the bus in which the wedding party was to depart from the brides home, police said on Friday.The marriage took place in Awalgaon on Thursday evening and...

China to build more bio labs amidst questions over Wuhan lab’s role in COVID-19 origin

China has operationalised its new biosecurity law to fortify the legal cover for the establishment and safe operation of more bio labs in the country amidst questions whether the COVID-19 originated from such a laboratory in Wuhan.The novel...

Man stabbed to death by son

A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son over a monetary issue in northwest Delhis Wazirpur area, police said on Friday. Mahendra Pal, a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, was admitted at the Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by his wife Shan...

India notes US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, calls for immediate ceasefire

India has noted the United States decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, and has expressed concerns over the increase in the violence and targeted killings in the war-torn country. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021