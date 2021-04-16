Left Menu

POLL-Sub-Saharan Africa's economy to rebound this year as activity picks up

Still, economists warned some growth rates were calculated from a very low base and might not be sustainable in the following two years, particularly in South Africa where growth is expected to slow to 2.1% and maintain that pace. Thanks to a diversified continent, growth for the sub-Saharan Africa region (SSA) is likely to stick to 3.3% percent next year and grow 4.1% the following year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:58 IST
POLL-Sub-Saharan Africa's economy to rebound this year as activity picks up

Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to rebound this year as the continent's economic drivers pick up momentum after activity was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, despite a slower pace of vaccinations compared with the rich world, a Reuters poll found.

Medians in a Reuters poll taken in the past week showed sub-Saharan Africa was expected to recover in 2021, growing 3.3% after contracting nearly 2% last year. The International Monetary Fund forecast growth for the region at 3.4% this year from an estimated contraction of 1.9%.

Rafiq Raji, associate with the Africa programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, expects a recovery as economies ease restrictions and activity in crucial sectors such agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism picks up. However, "slow vaccine rollouts and rising COVID-19 cases are expected to weigh on the recovery", said Raji.

The World Health Organization's Africa office said on April 8 that Africa had given fewer than 2% of vaccinations administered globally. Growth was expected this year from all the major economies with Angola at 1.6%, Ghana at 4.9%, Kenya at 5.1%, 2.0% for Nigeria, South Africa at 3.7% and 2.0% for Zambia.

South Africa, the continent's most industrialised economy, together with Angola and Nigeria contribute around 50% to sub-Saharan Africa's economic engine. Much healthier commodity prices are likely to buoy growth there, economists said. Still, economists warned some growth rates were calculated from a very low base and might not be sustainable in the following two years, particularly in South Africa where growth is expected to slow to 2.1% and maintain that pace.

Thanks to a diversified continent, growth for the sub-Saharan Africa region (SSA) is likely to stick to 3.3% percent next year and grow 4.1% the following year. "SSA inflation expectations are expected to remain high in 2021, owing to increased spending, higher commodity prices and country-specific factors. Still, the average SSA inflation rate is expected to moderate to about 10% in 2021, from about 11% in 2020," said Raji.

Inflation in South Africa is likely to moderate, seen just below the midpoint of the central bank's 3%-6% comfort level this year - and the following two years - despite risks skewed more to the upside over the coming year. "Most of the upside risks to the inflation outlook in South Africa stem from exogenous forces - in particular fuel prices," said Jeffrey Schultz, economist at BNP Paribas.

The South African rand has been resilient in past months, helping to keep interest rates stable. Economists expected security challenges in Nigeria -- Africa's biggest economy -- to likely continue to make food expensive, owing to slowed agricultural activity and logistical issues.

Hard currency shortages and monetary financing also pose significant risks to the Nigerian inflation outlook. (For other stories from the Reuters global economic poll )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lifts Vietnam, Switzerland from currency manipulator list

The US Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December. In its semi-annual report to Congress on currency manipulation...

Disha Patani shares throwback video from when she had 'wings'

Bollywood star Disha Patani, who is known for her fitness and dancing skills, on Friday posted a throwback video for her fans in which she could be seen doing a butterfly kick. Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from one ...

Maha: Bus with wedding party about to depart, groom dies

A man died hours after he got married in Chandrapur in Maharashtra as her felt dizzy in the bus in which the wedding party was to depart from the brides home, police said on Friday.The marriage took place in Awalgaon on Thursday evening and...

China to build more bio labs amidst questions over Wuhan lab’s role in COVID-19 origin

China has operationalised its new biosecurity law to fortify the legal cover for the establishment and safe operation of more bio labs in the country amidst questions whether the COVID-19 originated from such a laboratory in Wuhan.The novel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021