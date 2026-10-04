OPEC+ set to keep November oil output targets steady, sources say

OPEC+ is set ‌to keep oil production targets steady for November, three sources close to the matter said ahead of the group's meeting on Sunday. Gulf OPEC+ producers have been pumping well below output targets in the ‌face of continuing export disruptions from the US-Israeli war on Iran, with exports fluctuating ‌at 60-80% of normal levels in recent months.

The war has also delayed the group's output capacity review — crucial to determine members’ 2027 output quotas — because it has thrown estimates of future production potential into uncertainty, industry sources ⁠have said. The ​OPEC+ group, comprising ⁠the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, has agreed in principle to keep targets steady ⁠for November, the three sources close to the talks said.

OPEC+ has been raising output targets for much ​of 2026 after years of production cuts, but most of the increases stayed on paper ⁠because of the Middle East conflict. The seven core OPEC+ members pumped 25 million barrels per day in August, up ⁠630,000 ​bpd from July, yet still roughly 5 million bpd below prewar levels in February, OPEC data shows.

OPEC+ still has about 2 million bpd of output cuts in ⁠place covering most members. It needs a capacity review to decide how to distribute increases and any ⁠changes to output ⁠are unlikely before 2027, sources have said. The group's seven core members meeting on Sunday are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman.