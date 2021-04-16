Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh addresses Amazon Sambhav online Summit

In the aftermath of COVID, said Dr Jitendra Singh, all the stakeholders and policy planners will have to give a special focus to small and medium businesses as well as the sustainability of new or recent Start-Ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:39 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh addresses Amazon Sambhav online Summit
The Modi government, said Dr Jitendra Singh, is seriously conscious of this emerging scenario. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here that the Post-COVID economy of India will look for unexplored potentials and under such circumstances, the hitherto lesser utilised resources from lesser projected regions will assume an important role. In this regard, he cited the example of bamboo from the Northeast and other vast resources in the North Eastern Region as a whole.

Addressing the "Amazon Sambhav online Summit" on the theme "Unlocking Infinite Possibilities for India", Dr Jitendra Singh said, every adversity is accompanied by some virtue and one of the positive aspects of the tumultuous COVID phase has been that it prompted us to look for new avenues, new potentials and new resources to supplement the economy and make up for the deficit accruing as a result of the pandemic. This, in turn, has led to a situation, wherein the North Eastern region of India has an opportunity to emerge as the business destination of the entire Indian subcontinent, he said.

Lauding Amazon's new initiative titled "Northeast Spotlight", Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is indicative of the fact that even the business world of India has begun to realise where it should be looking to make further headway in the Post-COVID economy. He said, when all the known conventional resources and potentials across the country appeared to have got saturated or exhausted, the Northeast will still have something to offer and that gives it a pivotal role in the times to come.

The Modi government, said Dr Jitendra Singh, is seriously conscious of this emerging scenario. That is why, he said, the 100-year-old "Indian Forest Act" has been amended to exempt homegrown Bamboo from its provision and the Import duty on bamboo has been hiked in order to promote domestic bamboo products.

In the aftermath of COVID, said Dr Jitendra Singh, all the stakeholders and policy planners will have to give a special focus to small and medium businesses as well as the sustainability of new or recent Start-Ups. He said, in times like this, joint initiatives and joint ventures will be imperative to put back on track all that had tended to get off the track due to COVID related turbulence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting

Authorities said Friday they had not yet identified a gunman who stormed a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, killing eight people and wounding several others before taking his own life.Deputy Chief Craig McCartt of the Indianapo...

Sebi slaps Rs 14 lakh fine on entities, individuals for violating takeover norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 14 lakh on two entities and three individuals for disclosure lapses while dealing in the shares of IFL Promoters Ltd IFL.The penalised entities and individuals are IFL, Heena Devel...

Create more COVID centres to increase number of beds with oxygen facility: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals and create. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID car...

Harris addresses shooting in Indianapolis, says 'this violence must end'

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, speaking about the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indiana where a gunman killed eight employees, said there is no question this violence must end.Harris added that President Joe Biden will deliv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021