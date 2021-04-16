Sebi slaps Rs 14 lakh fine on entities, individuals for violating takeover norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 14 lakh on two entities and three individuals for disclosure lapses while dealing in the shares of IFL Promoters Ltd (IFL).

The penalised entities and individuals are IFL, Heena Developers Pvt Ltd, Anjana Gupta, Bharat Gupta and Kishan Gupta.

An investigation was conducted by the regulator into the scrip of IFL or the October 1, 2010 to March 21, 2011 period.

It was observed that an individual -- Anjana Gupta -- who was the promoter and director of the company had entered into opposition transactions within a period of six months on various dates during the investigation period.

She was also the compliance officer of IFL during the period under investigation and had not taken pre-clearance for trades before dealing in IFL securities, which was violation of norms, the regulator noted.

Further, it was found that Anjana Gupta, Bharat Gupta and Heena Developers Pvt Ltd had failed to make requisite disclosures to the company and stock exchanges upon change in their shareholding of more than 10 per cent of the share capital.

In another order passed on Friday, Sebi slapped Rs 11 lakh fine on four entities and seven individuals for disclosure lapses with regard to dealing in the shares of Kanchan International Ltd.

It was found that there was a change in the shareholding of the entities and individuals due to sale of shares and off-market transfer of shares by them. However, they failed to make the relevant disclosures. The penalty amount is to be paid jointly and severally by them.

