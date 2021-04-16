Left Menu

‘Sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound train catches fire, none injured

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:24 IST
‘Sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound train catches fire, none injured

A sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound Danapur-SC special tarin caught fire on Friday at Prayagraj Chhivki railway station, but the fire was controlled in time and no one was injured in the incident.

There was information of smokes emanating from S-2 coach of the train as it halted at the Prayagraj Chhivki railway station but the railway employees doused the fire using extinguishers, North Central Railways spokesperson Ajit Kumar Singh said.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.

The affected coach was replaced by another coach and the train left for its destination after some delay, said Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMD predicts normal monsoon rainfall

India is expected to have normal monsoon rainfall this year, India Meteorological Department IMD said on Friday. Southwest monsoon seasonal June to September rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal 96-104, the IMD said i...

Second wave of coronavirus destructive, but our govt prepared: Gehlot

Calling the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infection destructive, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehot Friday called upon people to follow all COVID-19-related guidelines strictly and said the government is prepared to meet any challeng...

Gujarat govt 'suppressing' COVID-19 death figures: Congress

As crematoriums in several cities of Gujarat operate round-the-clock since the last couple of weeks, the opposition Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of suppressing actual COVID-19 death figures in the state.The state government...

COVID: Manipur govt imposes night curfew

The Manipur government on Friday imposed a night curfew with immediate effect as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the northeastern state, an official said.The curfew will come into force from 8 pm to 4 am every day, he said.The number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021