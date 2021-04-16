‘Sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound train catches fire, none injured

A sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound Danapur-SC special tarin caught fire on Friday at Prayagraj Chhivki railway station, but the fire was controlled in time and no one was injured in the incident.

There was information of smokes emanating from S-2 coach of the train as it halted at the Prayagraj Chhivki railway station but the railway employees doused the fire using extinguishers, North Central Railways spokesperson Ajit Kumar Singh said.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.

The affected coach was replaced by another coach and the train left for its destination after some delay, said Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)