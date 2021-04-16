Left Menu

Russia plans to tap global debt market in 2021 despite new sanctions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:38 IST
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he was confident that Russia will tap the global debt market this year and was considering a euro-denominated Eurobond despite new U.S. sanctions.

Siluanov, speaking on state TV, said non-residents among holders of OFZ treasury bonds slid below 20% and may decline further but this does not create substantial risks for Russia's borrowing.

The U.S. on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Russia that prohibit U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market of Russia's government debt, OFZ treasury bonds, from June 14.

