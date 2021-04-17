Left Menu

Rapper Honey Singh gave me opportunities that boosted my career: Vineet Kumar

The journey from being a marketing expert to becoming the 'entertainment big shot' hasn't been easy for Vineet Kumar.

17-04-2021
Vineet Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI/PNN): The journey from being a marketing expert to becoming the 'entertainment big shot' hasn't been easy for Vineet Kumar. He started from scratch and created growth opportunities - not only for himself but for many other budding artists including Star Boy LOC and Money Sondh.

Vineet has so far produced and directed several peppy Punjabi and Hindi songs under his music label Weez Muzic and Weez Records and is now planning to venture into filmmaking. "Make your passion your profession and you will enjoy every moment of it - I believe in this mantra. And since my passion lies in the showbiz industry, I want to try my hand in anything and everything. I want to widen my perspective towards all genres and give the artists from various languages a goal for global domination," said Vineet, while talking about his passion and revealing his future plans.

"With that aim in mind, I am currently working on the idea of releasing a movie. The announcement for the same will be made shortly. I am sure that people will love it as much as they loved our songs," he added. "India has got talent in abundance. All you need to do is look for these 'underdogs' and give them a mentor for proper guidance. And that applies to the Haryanvi industry as well. We have very talented people there but the kind of content they create is very absurd and unpolished. There is a lot of potential in them and I want to use it to create something as good as any international project," Vineet stated, expressing his concern about the Haryanvi and Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Vineet, a regular employee doing a 9-5 job, overnight turned into this super-ambitious person who was confident enough to take risks in life. He credits his success to Indian rapper Honey Singh. "He is a legend, was a legend, and will always be a legend. I met him in 2012 at my lounge, which was in Delhi and that day was a turning point in my life. Not only he inspired me in many ways but also gave me opportunities that boosted my career," he concluded.

Apart from the aforementioned music labels, Vineet also owns a company in Dubai under the name Weez Production LLC, which primarily deals in all kinds of shoots - advertisement shoots, professional wedding photoshoots, music video shoots, film shoots, and whatnot. The company has so far done big and small projects including international film and commercials. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

