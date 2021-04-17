Vietnam's foreign ministry welcomes U.S. decision to drop FX manipulator label

Vietnam's foreign ministry welcomes U.S. decision to drop FX manipulator labelReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:36 IST
Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Saturday it welcomed the U.S. Treasury's move on Friday to refrain from formally branding the country a currency manipulator.
"Vietnam will maintain dialogues and consultancy with the U.S. over this issue," the ministry said in a statement.
