Champions of Change Award 2020 honoured our ray of hope during coronavirus outburst

Panaji/Mumbai (Goa/Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Everyone has seen the worst phase of their life for last one year due to coronavirus outburst. The on-going worldwide medical crisis has endangered humanity but there is always a ray of hope. Our real unsung heroes - the COVID warriors are that hope who fought for us valiantly with courage and determination ascertaining safety of human fraternity. It is important that we recognize those who have fought valiantly in these trying times and have served the humanity. Today, winners of Champions of Change-2020 award were conferred upon at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Panaji, Goa. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, was the Chief Guest of the Third Edition of Champions of Change Award. The award ceremony was graced by several other luminaries including former CJI Justice KG Balakrishnan. Former CJI Justice Dipak Misra and former Supreme Court judge Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra attended the ceremony through video conferencing.

The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman NHRC). It also included Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Former judge, Supreme Court of India), Veteran journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik and Shankar Aggarwal, former Secretary, Women and Child Welfare ministry, Govt. of India. Some of the awardees who attended the ceremony virtually included Hema Malini, M K Stalin, Sushmita Sen and Pahlaj Nihalani.

The Chief Guest, Governor encouraged the awardees and said that it is these champions of change that help build a stronger nation, and in the current crisis the world is facing, we need more and more such people who serve the society with selfless dedication. On receiving the award Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, said, "I would like to say the power behind their action for making things better lies in their passion for doing the extraordinary along with their compassion not following their own personal glory. And yes, the honour called Champions of Change is the energizing support for the agents of change in the society."

Union Minister Shripad Naik said, "Today we are here to celebrate the goodness which is going to become inspiration for people of India. The goodness in the work of our heroes present here today have been an epitome of excellence which is going to be seen today in the form of the awards of this event - Champions of Change." DMK President M K Stalin said, "I would like to thank once again for this award, as means to encourage the efforts undertaken by me, in my capacity as the President of the DMK. I hereby pledge that Tamil Nadu will be a frontline state in implementing the socio-economic protection schemes assured by the Constitution of India."

Organiser of Champions of Change Award and Chairman of IFIE Nandan Jha said, "Because of COVID, we faced a lot of challenges in organizing the award ceremony this year. It is because of the august presence of Governor, CM, Union Minister, this occasion has become a memorable one. The mission of our organization to encourage those who work to bring positive change, to felicitate their achievements so that future generations are also motivated to serve the society." Famous playback singer Sonu Nigam said, "This award would always be very special to me. I have received several awards for my singing, but this award, along with singing is also an encouragement to my efforts to serve the people."

The Champions of Change Awards 2019 were presented by former President of India, Late Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi. The awardees included Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, eminent personalities from the film industry and social workers. The Champions of Change Awards 2018 were presented by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on December 26, 2018, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The awardees included an incumbent Chief Minister, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and social workers.

The awardees for 'Champions of Change 2020' are: * Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa (Social Service)

* Shripad Naik, Union Minister for Ayush Ministry & MoS Defense (Social service) * M.K. Stalin, President of DMK (Social Service)

* Hema Malini, MP & Veteran Indian Film Actress (Social Service) * Pahlaj Nihalani, Former Chairman Censor Board & Veteran Film Producer

* Iqbal Singh Chahal (BMC Commissioner) * Dr Gautam Bhansali (Corona Warrior & Healthcare)

* Sonu Nigam (Renowned Playback Singer) * Anees Bazmee Film Director

* Hema Sardesai Renowned Playback Singer * Sushmita Sen Former Miss Universe and Film Actor

* Suresh Jain (Bharat Vikas Parishad, Social Service) * Swami Chidanand Sarswati Founder, Parmarth Niketan, (Social Service & Spiritual Awakening)

* Priya Shende - NGO, YAS (Social Service,) * Gautam Kanji Ravriya (Social Service,)

* Anirban Sarkar (Social Service,) * Raj K. Purohit (Social Service)

* Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar (Social Service) * Vipul Goel (Social Service)

* Dr Tanuj Bhatia Healthcare, Uttarakhand * Dr Abhinit Gupta Healthcare, Madhya Pradesh

* Dr Sohini Sastri Astrologer (Social Welfare), West Bengal * Dr Leena S Entrepreneur Social Welfare, Tamil Nadu

* Sabarna Roy Indian Author, Culture, West Bengal * Adel Bhinder Entrepreneur, Social Welfare (Women Empowerment), Delhi

* Sanjeev Kumar Healthcare, Delhi * Niranjan Mittal Astrologer (Social Welfare), Maharashtra

* Dr Suyomi Shah Healthcare, Maharashtra * Ajay Ajmera Entrepreneur, Social Welfare (Women Empowerment), Delhi, Gujarat

* Ajay Harinath Singh Entrepreneur, Social Welfare, Maharashtra * Sadique Babla Healthcare, Maharashtra

* Abhinav Singh, Maharashtra Champions of Change is an Indian award for promoting Gandhian values (Swachata), community service and social development. It was founded in 2011 and currently headed by Nandan Jha.

Champions of Change award is organized by the monthly news & current affairs magazine 'Power Corridors' and the Hindi news portal 'Panchayati Times', under the aegis of 'Interactive Forum on Indian Economy' (IFIE). The award is being given in five categories, namely:

1. Constructive work in 115 aspirational districts in India 2. Application of education, healthcare, science and technology for rural development

3. Outstanding contribution for the development and welfare of women and children 4. Outstanding contribution in Swatch Bharat abhiyan

