Chain-snatcher who targeted Rly pax arrested in Thane

A 33-year-old man was arrested by railway police in Thane for allegedly snatching chains and other valuables from train passengers, an official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Saif Asgar Ali Chaudhary is a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and would travel on long-distance trains nationwide to indulge in chain-snatching, with several cases taking place at Thane and Panvel stations here, he said.

''He was held from Ernakulam Express at Panvel station on April 12. We have recovered 84 grams of gold worth Rs 4 lakh from him,'' the official said.

