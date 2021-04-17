IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs Punjab

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians Innings: Quinton de Kock c (sub)J Suchith b Mujeeb 40 Rohit Sharma c Virat Singh b Vijay Shankar 32 Suryakumar Yadav c and b Vijay Shankar 10 Ishan Kishan c Bairstow b Mujeeb 12 Kieron Pollard not out 35 Hardik Pandya c Virat Singh b Khaleel Ahmed 7 Krunal Pandya not out 3 Extras: (LB-6, W-4, NB-1) 11 Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 150 Fall of Wickets: 55-1, 71-2, 98-3, 114-4, 131-5 Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-45-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-24-1, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-29-2, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-5-0, Vijay Shankar 3-0-19-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-0.

