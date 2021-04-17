Intensified patrolling by Delhi Police on first day of weekend curfew

The Delhi Police on Saturday intensified patrolling across the city on the first day of the weekend curfew imposed by the AAP government in view of spiralling coronavirus cases.

Pickets have been placed across the city and security personnel are inspecting the movement passes, officials said, adding that the movement of people involved in non-essential services is not allowed.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visited various parts of the city, including Akshardham, Ghazipur crossing, NH-24 Anand Vihar, Jagatpuri, Krishna Nagar, New Ushmanpur, Signature Bridge, Majanu Ka Tilla, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Rajghat and Tilak Marg, to take stock of the execution of weekend curfew orders. During an interaction with the field functionaries, the police chief asked the personnel to enforce the weekend curfew instructions in letter and spirit. ''It was emphasized to the staff to be firm and polite while checking people and vehicles. Strict action is to be taken against those found willfully disobeying the weekend curfew instructions,'' he said. The police commissioner also emphasized that needy and genuine people must be dealt with compassionately and their hassle-free movement should be facilitated. The markets wore a deserted look on Saturday as only shops selling essential goods remained open.

''There is curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow due to corona. Please follow it. Together we have to defeat corona,'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, ''All the district deputy commissioners of police are on the ground. The movement of essential goods and services is being facilitated. We have placed banners on pickets and outside the gates of residential colonies to inform people about the curfew and asked them not to come outside their houses unnecessarily.

''We are also monitoring the COVID helpline and assisting people facing difficulty in getting movement passes,'' he added.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said, ''The deployment of forces at pickets, patrolling duty, market/mall and other vulnerable places and announcement on public address systems were found to be in action. In addition to local police, CAPF was also deployed to bolster the strength of local police and ensure optimal police visibility on the streets.'' The city police had on Friday warned that people venturing out without valid reasons, during the weekend curfew, would face arrest and prosecution for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

The weekend curfew aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling coronavirus infection was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

The Delhi government and the police have issued e-passes to exempted category people who need to go out during the curfew for necessary services and activities like vaccination, going to railway stations, airports, buying grocery, fruits and vegetables.

Public transport, including DTC, cluster buses and metro trains, are running at reduced capacity.

