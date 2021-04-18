Left Menu

Baby care brand Mother Sparsh in talks with investors to raise funds

Baby care brand Mother Sparsh has said it is in talks with investors to raise at least USD 3 million to fund its growth plans.The company, which is targeting revenue of Rs 100 crore by the end of next fiscal year, plans to grow its range of personal care products this year.We are a very self-sustained company...We have a decent amount of funds to invest as we are a profitable company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:31 IST
Baby care brand Mother Sparsh in talks with investors to raise funds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Baby care brand Mother Sparsh has said it is in talks with investors to raise at least USD 3 million to fund its growth plans.

The company, which is targeting revenue of Rs 100 crore by the end of next fiscal year, plans to grow its range of personal care products this year.

''We are a very self-sustained company...We have a decent amount of funds to invest as we are a profitable company. It (raising funds) is something we are looking for. We are in conversation with a few investors... If we do raise, we would require at least USD 3-4 million,'' Mother Sparsh CEO and Co-Founder Himanshu Gandhi told PTI.

Gandhi said the company's focus will be on building its range of personal care products this year.

''We plan to launch 30-35 products this year... Mother Sparsh started its journey with baby wipes. Now we want to focus on the personal care range. These new launches will be mainly for skin and health care. We are looking at achieving revenue of Rs 100 crore by FY 2023,'' he added.

At present, the company's product range consists of 40 products. It launched personal care products 3 months back. Gandhi said the current surge in COVID-19 cases has disrupted the supply chain and increased inputs costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jhilli fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Indias Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, lifted 69kg in the sn...

COVID-19: Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 pc in 24 hrs: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 pc in 24 hrs CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Czechs to discuss alleged Russian link to 2014 blast with EU

The Czech Republic is informing its NATO and European Union allies about suspected Russian involvement in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion and will discuss the matter at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, acting Foreign Minister Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021