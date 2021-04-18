Left Menu

Irdai imposes Rs 51 lakh penalty on 4 insurers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:42 IST
Irdai imposes Rs 51 lakh penalty on 4 insurers
IRDAI logo. Photo/IRDAI/Website Image Credit: ANI

Regulator Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 51 lakh on four insurers, including SBI General Insurance Company, for violation of certain norms related to motor insurance.

A penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on SBI General Insurance Company for not fulfilling regulatory obligations under the Motor Third Party (MTP) business.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has also imposed a penalty of Rs 13 lakh on Liberty General Insurance Limited, Rs 10 lakh penalty on Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, and Rs 3 lakh on Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company.

In the order on SBI General Insurance Company, Irdai said the charge was that the insurer did not comply with the MTP Obligation for the financial year 2017-18 calculated as per Regulation 3 of the Irdai (Obligation of Insurer in respect of Motor Third Party Insurance Business) Regulations, 2015.

''For the financial year 2017-18, the insurer did not fulfil the obligation and had a shortfall of Rs.104.6 crores (24.08 per cent), which amounts to non-compliance of Regulation 3 of Irdai (Obligation of Insurer in respect of Motor Third Party Insurance Business) Regulations, 2015,'' the order said.

It further said the insurer had not fulfilled the MTP obligations during the immediate previous financial year 2016-17 with a significant shortfall of Rs 146 crores (38.59 per cent).

''Taking into consideration the repetitive nature of the violation, magnitude of violation, and the submissions of the insurer that they are committed and are entering into various tie-ups to fulfil the MTP obligation, the Authority...hereby imposes a penalty of Rs 25 lakh,'' the order said.

As per the order on Liberty General Insurance Limited, the penalty of Rs 13 has been imposed for violation of certain provisions of Guidelines on Motor Insurance Service Provider (MISP Guidelines). The insurer was also directed to ensure in future that any engagement with automotive dealers is strictly in compliance with MISP Guidelines.

The penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company for violation of certain provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938.

In the case of Royal Sundaram General Insurance, the Irdai order said the insurer was in violation of a provision MISP Guidelines while imposing the penalty of Rs 3 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain stands in 'full support' of Czechs after Russian expulsions

Britain stands in full support of the Czech Republic which foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday had exposed the lengths Russian intelligence services will go to after Prague accused Moscow of involvement in an ammunition depot explo...

Bought oxygen cylinders. Each isolation coach has two cylinders. If more needed state government has to arrange: Northern Railway GM.

Bought oxygen cylinders. Each isolation coach has two cylinders. If more needed state government has to arrange Northern Railway GM....

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrationss capacity.Patel, who hand...

Jhilli fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Indias Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, lifted 69kg in the sn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021