Delhi govt files cases against 4 airlines for not checking RT-PCR reports of passengers from Maha

Cases have been filed against four airlines for failing to check the RT-PCR test reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Delhi government sources said on Sunday.
These cases against the four airlines -- Vistara, Indigo, SpiceJet and Air Asia -- have been filed under the Disaster Management Act, they said.
There was no immediate reaction available from the four airlines on the issue.
The Delhi government had last week announced that it will be mandatory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days, it had said.
''The cases have been registered against four airlines for not checking RT-PCR test reports of passengers coming to Delhi from Maharashtra,'' a Delhi government source said.
The decision was take following exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 24,375 fresh cases.
The government has also registered FIRs against two private hospitals in the city for providing ''false'' information about availability of beds there on an official app, sources said.
Kejriwal had on Saturday warned hospitals of strict action if they are found giving wrong information or turning away coronavirus patients despite showing availability of beds on the Delhi government app.
