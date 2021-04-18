COVID vaccination a requirement to perform Umra pilgrimage - Saudi state TV

COVID vaccination a requirement to perform Umra pilgrimage - Saudi state TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:48 IST
Vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement to perform the Umra pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi state TV said on Sunday, citing a government official.
Umra is a shorter version of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and it can be performed any other time of the year.
