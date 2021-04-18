Business brief

Domestic traders body CAIT on Sunday urged the Delhi government to impose a lockdown of at least 15 days to check rising COVID-19 cases.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said this is important in the larger interest of the citizens and traders of Delhi.

It is true that the move of lockdown will definitely affect the business and economic activities of Delhi but now, life of the people has to be put on the first priority, CAIT said.

It ''demanded that a lockdown of at least 15 days should be imposed in Delhi with immediate effect'', it said in a statement.

CAIT also said strict measures of checking COVID-19 should be deployed at airports, railway stations, bus stand and all borders of Delhi to ensure that no coronavirus-affected person enter Delhi.

