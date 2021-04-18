Remdesivir boxes come from Maha, MP airlifts them to districts

Remdesivir boxes come from Maha, MP airlifts them to districtsPTI | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:41 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government air-lifted 12,000 vials of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, from Indore to various districts amid a sharp spike, including a record addition of 12,248 cases on Sunday, officials said.
They said the consignment of the anti-viral drug had arrived in 125 boxes by truck from neighbouring Maharashtra.
''A total of 25 boxes were sent by helicopter to Bhopal, 21 to Jabalpur, 10 to Gwalior, five to Sagar, four each to Hoshangabad and Rewa, and three boxes to Shahdol.
Besides, 14 boxes were transported to Ujjain by road, and 38 boxes were kept for Indore,'' he said.
On Thursday, a consignment of 9,264 Remdesivir vials had reached Indore airport, after which they were air-lifted to various districts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Remdesivir
- Rewa
- Sagar
- Bhopal
- Maharashtra
- Madhya
- Jabalpur
- Hoshangabad
- Ujjain
ALSO READ
Urdu Bulletin: Possible lockdown in Maharashtra, EVM controversy in Assam reported extensively
Two boys found dead in Bhopal dam, drowning suspected
Man arrested for killing MNS leader in Maharashtra's Thane
Maharashtra reports 49,447 fresh COVID-19 infections, 277 deaths in last 24 hrs
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Bajaj HealthCare unit in Palghar