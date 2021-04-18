Remdesivir boxes come from Maha, MP airlifts them to districts

The Madhya Pradesh government air-lifted 12,000 vials of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, from Indore to various districts amid a sharp spike, including a record addition of 12,248 cases on Sunday, officials said.

They said the consignment of the anti-viral drug had arrived in 125 boxes by truck from neighbouring Maharashtra.

''A total of 25 boxes were sent by helicopter to Bhopal, 21 to Jabalpur, 10 to Gwalior, five to Sagar, four each to Hoshangabad and Rewa, and three boxes to Shahdol.

Besides, 14 boxes were transported to Ujjain by road, and 38 boxes were kept for Indore,'' he said.

On Thursday, a consignment of 9,264 Remdesivir vials had reached Indore airport, after which they were air-lifted to various districts.

