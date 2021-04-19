Left Menu

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 19-04-2021
Egypt says 11 killed in train crash north of Cairo
Egyptian authorities say a passenger train accident on Sunday north of Cairo has killed at least 11 people.

Railway authorities say that at least four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province.

The Health Ministry says in a statement that at least 98 others were injured.

Videos on social media showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.

The train was travelling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital.

It was the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years.

