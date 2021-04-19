Egypt says 11 killed in train crash north of Cairo

Egypt says 11 killed in train crash north of CairoPTI | Cairo | Updated: 19-04-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 00:07 IST
Egyptian authorities say a passenger train accident on Sunday north of Cairo has killed at least 11 people.
Railway authorities say that at least four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province.
The Health Ministry says in a statement that at least 98 others were injured.
Videos on social media showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.
The train was travelling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital.
It was the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Egyptian President el-Sissi issues stern warning over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
FEATURE-With Thai boxing, Egyptian women fight sex attacks and stereotypes
Turkish, Egyptian ministers hold first call since Ankara's push to repair ties
Egyptian and Qatari leaders exchange wishes at start of Ramadan
Famed Egyptian archaeologist reveals details of ancient city