Goa Carbon temporarily shuts down for maintenance work

Petcoke maker Goa Carbon has temporarily shut its plant in Goa for maintenance work.

''The operations at the company's Goa unit... has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from April 17, 2021,'' Goa Carbon said in a regulatory filing. Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke. The company is a regular supplier to aluminium smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.

Stocks of Goa Carbon were trading 2.76 per cent lower at Rs 307.80 apiece on BSE.

