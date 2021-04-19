Left Menu

Danske Bank CEO quits after being named a suspect in Dutch probe into ABN Amro

The chief executive of Denmark's Danske Bank resigned on Monday after Dutch authorities named him as a suspect in an investigation into violations of money-laundering regulations at lender ABN Amro. Chris Vogelzang, who held some senior positions at Amsterdam-based ABN Amro between 2000 and 2017, said he was very surprised by the Dutch authorities' decision, adding that his status as a suspect did not imply that he would be charged.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:04 IST
Danske Bank CEO quits after being named a suspect in Dutch probe into ABN Amro
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The chief executive of Denmark's Danske Bank resigned on Monday after Dutch authorities named him as a suspect in an investigation into violations of money-laundering regulations at lender ABN Amro.

Chris Vogelzang, who held some senior positions at Amsterdam-based ABN Amro between 2000 and 2017, said he was very surprised by the Dutch authorities' decision, adding that his status as a suspect did not imply that he would be charged. "However, given the special situation Danske Bank is in and the intense scrutiny the bank is under ... I do not want speculations about my person to get in the way of the continued development of Danske Bank," Vogelzang said.

Vogelzang took the helm of Danske Bank in June 2019 with the job of steering Danske through one of the world's biggest money-laundering scandals, which involved 200 billion euros ($239 billion) in suspicious transactions passing through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. He was tasked with rebuilding investor and customer trust in the lender, which is still being investigated by authorities in Denmark, the United States, Estonia, and France.

Separately, Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Monday it had reached a 480-million-euro ($574 million) settlement with prosecutors in the Netherlands over money-laundering allegations, which will impact its first-quarter results. "It is super unfortunate that it's once again money laundering that this is related to. It's almost embarrassing," Jyske Bank analyst Anders Haglund Vollesen told Reuters about Vogelzang being named as a suspect and resigning.

However Vogelzang made strides to clean up Danske Bank and the lender is starting to deliver on its 2023 plan to improve the business and reduce costs, Vollesen said. "He has succeeded, but he does not get to see the fruits of his labor."

Danske shares were down 1.2% in the early-morning trade. Danske Chairman Karsten Dybvad said the lender was very sorry to see Chris Vogelzang leave.

"He has been instrumental in the initiation of the ongoing transformation of Danske Bank and the progress and results in it has already created," Dybvad added. Carsten Egeriis, Danske's chief risk officer for the past four years, will take over as chief executive, effective immediately, Danske said.

Danske board member Gerrit Zalm, Vogelzang's former boss at ABN Amro, has also resigned, the bank also said on Monday. ($1 = 0.8358 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea looks to ban internet file-sharing with N.Korea

South Koreas government on Monday said it had proposed a law to require its citizens to get official permission before using the internet to exchange digital material such as movies, music, scanned books, or artwork with anyone in North Kor...

Russia's reaction to Czech diplomat expulsions stronger then expected -Czech minister

Russias eviction of 20 Czech embassy staff in response to the Czech Republics expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger-than-expected reaction and the government will consider further steps, acting foreign minister Jan Hamacek said on Mo...

COVID-19: Modi assures MP of oxygen, Remdesivir supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured full support of the Centre to the Madhya Pradesh government in meeting the requirements of oxygen, Remdesivir, and other resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Ministers Office sai...

Glenmark Pharma approves Rs 1,160 crore IPO from subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offer IPO to raise Rs 1,160 crore. The IPO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021