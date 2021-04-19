Hard work beats talent if the talent doesn't work hard - Producer Anuj Kumar Ojha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI/PNN): Whenever an artist makes it into the Hindi Film Industry despite having talent, they become desperate. After all, a young boy from Gopalganj, a small district of Bihar made it into the industry and also made up his mind that none of the talented artists he would meet should return home without letting the world know about him. The boy is none other than Anuj Kumar Ojha. With this idea in mind, he started Asis Celebrity Management Agency in Bollywood under which over 400 Bollywood and TV artists are being managed currently.

Not only this, but the company also organizes various events with the talented artists of Bollywood in India and around the world. Apart from this, Anuj is continuously producing music videos for newcomer singers, budding actors, and dancers under his company Asis Records. In a candid conversation, Anuj said that his journey started as a politician from 2012 to 2016. He worked for various posts of Bharatiya Janata Party, carried out the responsibilities given by the BJP in Bihar, Delhi, and all over India.

In 2014, he ventured into the world of business and again proved his mettle. In the year 2014, an incident occurred which went very close to him and inspired him to lay the foundation of the Asis celebrity management company. Today, his company is producing films in India and abroad, along with the production of ad films, as well as various TV serials production and casting. Anuj told the media that very soon he will be coming up with a new music video titled Mere Balam Layao with Bollywood's well-known singer Sneh Upadhyay, along with other famous artists through his company Asis Records. After this, another music video song is being produced. Along with this, Tiger Pop, the winner of India's Best Dancer, accompanied by semi-finalist Aman Shah, will also be releasing some new and great projects with Anuj.

