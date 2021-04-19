UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worriesReuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:21 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday canceled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, due to the current coronavirus situation in India, Johnson's office said.
"In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week," a joint statement from the British and Indian government, released by Johnson's office, said.
"Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India."
