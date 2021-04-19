Left Menu

IFFCO to set up 4 oxygen plants in next 15 days at Rs 30 cr; to give it for free to hospitals

Cooperative fertiliser major IFFCO on Monday said it will set up four medical oxygen plants with an investment of about Rs 30 crore in the next 15 days in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha, in a bid to supply it for free to hospitals.The plant will be put up at Kalol Gujarat, Aonla and Phulpur Uttar Pradesh and at Paradeep Odisha, it said.The order has been already issued.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:26 IST
IFFCO to set up 4 oxygen plants in next 15 days at Rs 30 cr; to give it for free to hospitals

Cooperative fertiliser major IFFCO on Monday said it will set up four medical oxygen plants with an investment of about Rs 30 crore in the next 15 days in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha, in a bid to supply it for free to hospitals.

The plant will be put up at Kalol (Gujarat), Aonla and Phulpur (Uttar Pradesh) and at Paradeep (Odisha), it said.

''The order has been already issued. It will take at least 15 days from today to transport, install and commission an oxygen plant. A dedicated team is working on this project. IFFCO will try to commission it as soon as possible for the service of the nation,'' IFFCO spokesperson told PTI.

IFFCO is investing around Rs 30 crore on four oxygen plants, he added.

On Sunday late night, IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi had announced that the cooperative is going to establish an oxygen plant with capacity of 200 cubic meter per hour in its Kalol unit in Gujarat.

''IFFCO will give free oxygen to hospital, each cylinder of 46.7 litres,'' he had said.

The proposed oxygen plant in Kalol will generate medical grade oxygen and fill 700 big D-type cylinders daily and also 300 medium B-size cylinders on demand, which will be supplied to all hospitals for free, he had added.

Awasthi had also said that IFFCO will fill up the oxygen cylinders free of cost for hospitals, but they need to bring their own cylinders for refill. A security deposit will be taken if cylinders taken from IFFCO to avoid hoarding of oxygen.

In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, there is huge demand for oxygen for effective clinical treatment of COVID-19 patients.

As a result, there are reports of shortage of medical oxygen in some parts of the country, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic

Four drugmakers are set to face trial on Monday in a lawsuit by several large counties in California that are seeking more than 50 billion over claims the companies helped fuel an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkille...

Russian police calls on people not to take part in Navalny protests

Russias Interior Ministry on Monday called on the population not to take part in planned protests this week in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose health has seriously deteriorated while on hunger strike in prison.Any agg...

Soccer-La Liga rejects 'egotistical' Super League

Spains football league, La Liga, have added their name to the growing list of institutions rejecting the idea of a European Super League. In a statement on Monday La Liga tore into the newly proposed Super League, of which three of its club...

As COVID cases soar, NRAI requests government to vaccinate athletes at the earliest

The National Rifle Association of India NRAI has requested the government to vaccinate its Olympic-bound shooters at the earliest, taking into account the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.As per the data updated by the union health min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021