Left Menu

Delhi CM announces six day lockdown in Delhi starting Monday night

In taxis, not more than two people will be allowed.According to the DDMA, e-passes obtained by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew and weekend curfew will also be valid for the six-day restrictions.During the press conference on Monday, Kerjiwal said that this decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one for the AAP government as it hurts the poor, daily wagers the most.I appeal to people not to leave Delhi during the lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:16 IST
Delhi CM announces six day lockdown in Delhi starting Monday night

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

The national capital's health system is stretched although it has not collapsed yet, he said, adding that despite around 25,500 cases coming up every day, Delhi's health system is still functioning.

But any system has its limit, he said while addressing an online press conference.

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Kejriwal said.

Noting that the decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one, Kejriwal appealed to migrants in the city not to leave Delhi.

The government will take good care of them, he said, adding that essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Kejriwal said that his government will improve the health system in this period.

In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that movement of people will be allowed for marriage related gatherings and up to 50 people will be permitted to attend a wedding, but they will have to show soft or hard copy of the marriage card. For funerals, 20 people will be allowed to attend.

Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours will remain closed.

In the order, the DDMA said that swimming pools (except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourers are residing onsite) will also remain shut.

Stadia will be permitted to remain open for organising national and international sports events without spectators, said Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the chairperson of DDMA's executive committee.

It stated that public transport such as metro and buses with their 50 per cent capacity will be allowed to run. In taxis, not more than two people will be allowed.

According to the DDMA, e-passes obtained by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew and weekend curfew will also be valid for the six-day restrictions.

During the press conference on Monday, Kerjiwal said that this decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one for the AAP government as it hurts the poor, daily wagers the most.

''I appeal to people not to leave Delhi during the lockdown. We will take care of you. I am there to ensure it,'' the chief minister said.

He said that he has been strictly against lockdown, adding that he believes it can slow the pace of infections but its not a solution.

''It should be imposed only when health system reaches its limits. I appeal to people to completely follow the lockdown. We will together overcome this fourth phase of COVID19- as we did in the earlier three waves,'' he said.

He said that the AAP government never concealed facts and figures of tests, cases or deaths.

''We shared information with people whether the condition was good or bad. This is a huge responsibility and the government cannot carry it without cooperation of the people. Cooperation of the people cannot be ensured without correct information,'' Kejriwal also said.

During the lockdown, pregnant women and patients going for medical services along with an attendant will be allowed on production of valid I-card or doctor's prescription or medical papers.

According to the DDMA's order, people who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination are also exempted on the production of a valid I-card.

Those going to airports, railways, ISBTs have been allowed movement, but they will have to show a valid ticket. Electronic and print mediapersons have also been exempted from the restrictions.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop

The dollar slumped to a six-week low against major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields near their lowest in five weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any spike in inflation was likely to be temporary. The dollar ...

Kerala to continue SSLC, Plus Two exams despite COVID-19 surge

Despite concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Monday decided to proceed with the ongoing SSLC and Plus Two examinations in the state, adhering to strict health protocol and intense precautionary measures.The gene...

HC says insurance firms liable to give effect to Mental Healthcare Act from 2018

The Delhi High Court Monday held that all insurance companies are liable to give effect to the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 in their policies from the time it came into force in 2018 and any delay in doing so would be contrary to the letter a...

New Danske CEO to stick with strategy of departing Vogelzang

Carsten Egeriis, who was named as Danske Bank chief executive on Monday, said he plans to continue the strategy set out by his predecessor for Denmarks largest lender. Chris Vogelzang resigned unexpectedly after Dutch authorities labelled h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021