Mohit Behl, Nitish Behl transform digital landscape in India

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): Engineering graduates from Punjab, Mohit and Nitish Behl meet the increasing demand for digital marketing services via their company JMD Digital Inc. By effective brand analysis, they suggest tactics to reach the top rankings on SERP. The pandemic has undoubtedly led to the increased demand for online-based services. Today every small business in India is switching online. With every new website, the competition among the website holders is getting even more fierce. However, to combat this forever rat-race of winning the top position on the SERP, the Behl brothers paved the way for all the website owners.

Being born in the small town of Jalandhar, Punjab, both Mohit, and Nitish have faced the hardships of life at a closer level and realize what it takes to achieve a great name in the industry. They are a firm believer in hard work and honesty. Mohit and Nitish also did a job when they were in 10th standard and were paid 20k INR per month at that time. After that, their entrepreneurial journey started, which took a massive leap in the years ahead. Gaining hands-on experience turned out to be a great learning for them. Their continued zeal and dedication towards their common goal helped them achieve a big name in the digital services industry. These Computer Science Engineering graduates founded JMD Digital Inc. in 2018, while they were still in college and are one of the renowned digital marketing service providers in the industry today.

They have been delivering successful digital marketing results ever since then. More than offering Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, website optimization, and other marketing services, sit back along with their team and analyze everything about the brand from scratch and recommend valuable tips and tricks helping to rank on the top of the SERP. After creating a detailed report about the website/brand's performance and solutions, they assign a dedicated account manager who assists with visible results on the website. Their digital marketing services contain many services to help scale brand visibility, including web development, social media marketing solutions, and more. Apart from digital marketing services, this duo also holds technical expertise in Android, PHP, Java, C++, and other programming languages. Having built their website and creating numerous Facebook pages, they hold traffic of around 20-25 million visitors.

"Today, when there are zillions of websites on the internet, it is imperative to target the right audience and be seen where your customers are. Targeting at the wrong location and to the wrong audience will not only consume your time and money. Instead, it will create a negative branding of your business. At JMD Digital, we aim at making the internet a better place for you to thrive in the long run", says Mohit Behl and Nitish Behl, co-founders of JMD Digital Inc. These young founders are an example of true dedication and hard work. Through their result-driven services and commitment, they have proved that age is just a number. After spending almost ten years gaining experience in the industry, the Behl brothers understand the importance of ranking on the top of SERP and standing ahead of the noise.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)