Macrotech Developers shares tumble nearly 6 pc in debut trade

Shares of Macrotech Developers on Monday made a tepid market debut and closed with a discount of nearly 6 per cent from the issue price of Rs 486.The stock listed at Rs 439, registering a decline of 9.67 per cent from the issue price on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:24 IST
Shares of Macrotech Developers on Monday made a tepid market debut and closed with a discount of nearly 6 per cent from the issue price of Rs 486.

The stock listed at Rs 439, registering a decline of 9.67 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further tumbled 13.34 per cent to Rs 421.15. It closed at Rs 463.15, falling 4.70 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 3.33 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.10 crore units on the NSE during the day.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 436, lower by 10.28 per cent from the issue price. It closed at Rs 457.95, lower by 5.77 per cent.

The initial public offer of realty major Macrotech Developers was subscribed 1.36 times earlier this month.

Macrotech Developers, erstwhile Lodha Developers, fixed a price range for the Rs 2,500-crore offer at Rs 483-486 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

