Canon announces three new RF lenses built for EOS R System

Today, alongside the development announcement of the EOS R3 (bit.ly/3uTm81Y), a high-speed, high-responsive professional mirrorless camera designed to give sports and news photographers the advantage of capturing fast action, Canon Europe (Canon-europe.com) announces three new RF lenses.

The RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM (bit.ly/3x9ZCDN) and RF 600mm F4L IS USM (bit.ly/3aoec0J) join its extensive range of optically excellent, and industry-leading, RF lenses built for Canon's EOS R System – a System designed to future proof and give unparalleled capabilities for the photographers of today and tomorrow. Ideal for professional wildlife and sports photographers, these super-telephoto lenses are the first in the RF line-up to feature a double power drive method, enabling cameras to focus faster than ever before, helping professionals keep track of action – even when shooting at 30fps.

Also launching today is the RF 100mm F2.8L MACRO IS USM (bit.ly/3ecsZwO) - the world's first AF macro lens with 1.4x magnification [1]. This lens is a kitbag essential for all photographers, from enthusiasts to professionals, looking to advance their creative skills with the powerful benefits EOS R System cameras and lenses bring.

RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm F4L IS USM – super-telephoto lenses with incredible focusing speeds

The RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm F4L IS USM are based, respectively, on the ground-breaking EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM and EF 600mm f/4L III USM – two much-loved super-telephoto lenses for professional sports and wildlife photographers. While the optics and mechanics of the lenses are largely the same as the EF versions, the capabilities of these super-telephoto lenses are next level, as they take full advantage of Canon's revolutionary EOS R System and RF Mount.

Amine Djouahra, B2C Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa said, "Professionals using the lenses will enjoy incredible focal lengths – even more so when used with the 1.4x and 2x RF extenders – ultra-high optical performance, speedy focusing, reduced weight, and improved balance when using with a Canon EOS R System camera."

The RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm F4L IS USM boast the stand-out features of Canon's RF lenses, such as 1/8th stop aperture control for video, and enhanced optical IS, a feature enabled by the RF Mount communication system, providing 5.5 stops [2]. In addition to this, the lenses support a double power drive method for faster AF with future bodies. As a result, professionals can shoot far away, fast-moving action which would be over in a matter of milliseconds. Both lenses also feature three manual-focus speeds, for precise control and full-time manual focus – allowing adjustments to be made without switching modes. What's more, professionals can store two focus pre-sets for quick recall – saving time when they need to react fast and enabling them to pull focus when shooting video. The focus ring can also be used as a control ring with some EOS R series bodies.

Thanks to the use of Fluorite and Super UD glass plus ASC and Super Spectra coatings, even at its maximum f/2.8 aperture, the RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM offers exceptional sharpness right across the frame. The RF 600mm F4L IS USM shares this same benefit of minimised distortion and flare – even at the lens' f/4 max aperture – ensuring professional images are of the highest quality edge-to-edge. Operating confidently in low-light conditions, the RF 600mm F4L IS USM, thanks to its large f/4 aperture, and the RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM with its f/2.8 aperture, both support 5.5-stops of image stabilisation – reducing camera shake, even in dimly lit conditions, making them perfect for professionals to achieve the winning shot, whatever the conditions.

Built to inspire confidence, both lenses are lightweight and can withstand the rigours of professional use. Whether photographers are on a rainy touchline or a dusty safari, the lenses stand up to the test with their legendary L-series build quality and heat-reflecting white finish.

RF 100mm F2.8L MACRO IS USM – a picture-perfect macro and portrait lens

The RF 100mm F2.8L MACRO IS USM is a truly versatile lens, and a kitbag 'must have' for professionals, semi-professionals and enthusiasts alike shooting macro, still life and portrait photography. Its higher-than-average magnification ratio of 1.4:1 – made possible by the lens' floating system and short back focusing – allows photographers to capture exceptional close-up detail. The flattering focal length of 100mm at f/2.8 aperture is perfect for those looking to take striking portraiture.

In addition to its incredible magnification, a standout feature, and an improvement from its EF version – the EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM – is a new variable and adjustable Spherical Aberration Control ring. Photographers can vary the look of the background and foreground bokeh while allowing them to create a soft-focus effect on the subject. Its f/2.8 maximum aperture with 9-blades gives a shallow depth of field and beautiful bokeh. Boasting the professional-grade image quality seen throughout Canon's RF lens line-up, the RF 100mm F2.8L MACRO IS USM's advanced lens design ensures sharp, high-contrast images edge-to-edge.

The RF 100mm F2.8L MACRO IS USM also features up to 5-stops Optical Image Stabilization and 8-stops Combined IS (using CIPA standards) when used with the EOS R5 and EOS R6, significantly reducing camera shake while hand-held. Dual Nano USM AF provides smooth, accurate and high-speed autofocus that is virtually silent, while focus breathing is also suppressed – making it ideal for shooting movies and in post-production when Focus Stacking.

