Left Menu

ESR leases 1.08 lakh sq ft Chennai industrial space to CUBIC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:08 IST
ESR leases 1.08 lakh sq ft Chennai industrial space to CUBIC

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Industrial and logistics real estate platform ESR on Monday said it has given on lease 1.08 lakh sq ft space in Chennai to electro-mechanical firm CUBIC.

CUBIC has taken space in ESR Oragadam Industrial & Logistics Park.

CUBIC will set up its first manufacturing facility in India, providing products and solutions for a wide range of sectors such as marine, infrastructure, OEM, power, manufacturing, renewable energy, offshore, mining, and data centres across India.

This facility will employ 70 employees upon 100 per cent operations, ESR said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police: Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

An Albanian man with a knife attacked five people Monday at a mosque in the capital of Tirana, according to police.A police statement said Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana about 230 pm and wounded five pe...

Decided to stop big public events in West Bengal as it is much needed to break chain of corona infection: BJP.

Decided to stop big public events in West Bengal as it is much needed to break chain of corona infection BJP....

J-K: Pole directs removal of encroachments, along banks of Dal Lake

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday directed the removal of all encroachments, including illegal barbeque stalls, along the banks of the Dal Lake here.Chairing a meeting of officers to review the preservation of the D...

UK's Kantar agrees to buy U.S. rival Numerator, confirming Reuters report

British market research group Kantar said on Monday it had struck a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. rival Numerator, confirming an earlier Reuters report.Kantar said the deal would create global view of shopper behaviour with a combine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021