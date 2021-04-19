ESR leases 1.08 lakh sq ft Chennai industrial space to CUBIC

ESR leases 1.08 lakh sq ft Chennai industrial space to CUBICPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:08 IST
New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Industrial and logistics real estate platform ESR on Monday said it has given on lease 1.08 lakh sq ft space in Chennai to electro-mechanical firm CUBIC.
CUBIC has taken space in ESR Oragadam Industrial & Logistics Park.
CUBIC will set up its first manufacturing facility in India, providing products and solutions for a wide range of sectors such as marine, infrastructure, OEM, power, manufacturing, renewable energy, offshore, mining, and data centres across India.
This facility will employ 70 employees upon 100 per cent operations, ESR said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
