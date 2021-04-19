Left Menu

J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at U.S. plant that had contamination issue

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, the company that owns and runs the Baltimore plant that had been making the J&J vaccine, said in a regulatory filing that the FDA requested a pause on April 16 in production of new drug substance for the shot pending completion of the inspection. Johnson & Johnson said it would work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the end of the inspection.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:32 IST
J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at U.S. plant that had contamination issue
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@JNJNews)

Production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent BioSolutions Inc, the company that owns and runs the Baltimore plant that had been making the J&J vaccine, said in a regulatory filing that the FDA requested a pause on April 16 in production of new drug substance for the shot pending completion of the inspection.

Johnson & Johnson said it would work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the end of the inspection. J&J was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant in early April by the U.S. government after it disclosed the error in which ingredients from AstraZeneca's shot also being produced at the plant at that time contaminated a batch of the J&J vaccine.

The request to pause manufacturing is the latest setback to J&J's vaccine, which has been paused for use by U.S. regulators as they review reports of rare but serious brain blood clots in people who took the one-dose shot. The Baltimore plant had been seeking authorization from the FDA for the J&J vaccine when the error occurred. J&J has authorization to make doses in the Netherlands and finish them in the U.S. plant of Catalent Inc..

"At this time, it is premature to speculate on any potential impact this could have on the timing of our vaccine deliveries," J&J said. The company has previously said it would deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States during the first half of 2021 and has so far delivered about 18 million. J&J said in a statement it was focused on securing emergency use authorization for the Emergent plant.

Emergent said on Monday in a regulatory filing that the FDA started its review on April 12. The company said it would quarantine existing material manufactured at the Baltimore facility until the review is complete.(https://bit.ly/32oEg7A) "We acknowledge that there are improvements we must make to meet the high standards we have set for ourselves and to restore confidence in our quality systems and manufacturing processes," Emergent said in an emailed statement.

In March, J&J said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent. J&J did not say how many vaccine doses the spoiled batch would have produced, but the New York Times, without citing a source, reported that about 15 million doses were ruined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Experts from India, Japan talk about decarbonisation and promotion of hydrogen

Experts, scientists and technocrats from India and Japan discussed the most recent innovations, trends, concerns and solutions adopted in the field of decarbonisation and promotion of hydrogen.Participating in a webinar on Decarbonisation E...

Players who will play in Super League will be banned from World Cup and Euros: UEFA President

The Union of European Football Associations UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said that players will be banned from the World Cup and Euros if they participate in the proposed European Super League. His comments comes after a group of 12 Eu...

British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit in view of pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called off his planned visit to India next week due to the coronavirus situation, in second such cancellation over the pandemic.Ministry of External Affairs MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said...

RBI decides not to activate countercyclical capital buffer

The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has decided not to activate countercyclical capital buffer CCyB framework as the current situation does not warrant such an action.The RBI in February 2005 had put in place CCyB guidelines with the overall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021